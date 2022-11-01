Over 50 Drown in Four-days Chhath Puja Festivities in Bihar, CM Nitish Announces Ex-gratia

Patna: Days after Gujarat’s Morbi bridge collapse, a major tragedy struck this time in Bihar. Nearly 53 people are reported to have drowned in rivers and water bodies in various parts of Bihar, PTI reported. According to the disaster management officials, these incidents have taken place during the four-day Chhath festivities in the state.

“At least 18 people died in the state on October 31, the last day of the festival. The state disaster management is trying to establish the identity of all deceased at the earliest,” the official said.

Giving details about these incidents, the officials have said that five people drowned in Purnea district on October 30, while three deaths each were reported from Patna, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Saharsa. One person each died in Gaya, Begusarai, Katihar, Buxar, Kaimur, Sitamarhi and Banka among other districts. One person each died in Gaya, Begusarai, Katihar, Buxar, Kaimur, Sitamarhi and Banka among other districts.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed anguish over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the family members of the deceased.

(With PTI inputs)

