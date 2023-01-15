Over 20 Injured as Tamil Youth Attempt to Tame Bulls at Jallikattu Event in Madurai 

Chennai: As many as 23 bull tamers received injuries during a Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district on Sunday. 11 of the injured have been admitted to Madurai Rajaji Government Medical College.

After Pudukkottai district, the Jallikattu or bull taming festival got underway at Avaniapuram of Madurai today. The sporting event started with much fanfare in three villages of the district on Sunday.

“For (the Jallikattu) in Avaniyapuram, we have made all arrangements to ensure a smooth conduct of the event. We will ensure the safety of the bulls as well as the participants. Three levels of barricading have been put in place to ensure the bulls don't veer off the paying arena,” Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar said.

Tamil Nadu | 19 people were injured in Avaniyapuram Jallikattu event and 11 people were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for further treatment: Revenue department pic.twitter.com/1rNSWjSpaU — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

