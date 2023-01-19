Outrage Over Kerala Minister Saseendran’s Comment to Cull Tigers  

Thiruvananthapuram: Green activists are up in arms against Kerala’s Forest Minister AK Saseendran who kicked up a row with his statement that the government is planning culling of tigers in Wayanad to contain the threat due to tiger incursions.

Locals in Wayanad district have intensified their protest over the increasing sightings of big cats and wild animals in the human settlements. Last week, a 50-year-old man sustained injuries in a man-eater’s attack in the district. He died later due to the ‘excessive bleeding’ caused due to the attack. As per reports, at least 49 people were killed in wildlife attacks in the district.

Several wildlife conservation experts have expressed outrage over the state minister’s statement and said the culling option is not on the table as it is a ‘legally untenable’ suggestion.

Notably, 70 percent of the world's tiger population is found in India. Some reports put the number at 2,976.

