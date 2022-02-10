OU Extends Deadline For Paying Degree Exam Fee

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) issued the schedule for the TS inter examinations 2022 on Monday. The TSBIE has decided that the first-year intermediate examinations will be held from April 20 to May 2, while the second-year intermediate exams will be held from April 21 to May 5.

Meanwhile, general and vocational practical tests will be held from March 23 to April 8. Ethics and Human Values and Environmental Education examinations will be conducted on April 11 and 12, respectively.

Exams for vocational courses will also be held on the specified dates. The time table has not yet been revealed. The inter-board stated in a statement that the timetable for vocational courses would be released separately. On the other hand, Osmania University has extended the deadline for paying degree semester test fees. The exam cost for the first, second, and third semesters can be paid without accruing a late fee if paid by February 14th.