OPS vs EPS War Ends In Tamil Nadu

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu overcame a major political hurdle ahead of the 2021 assembly elections when the party amicably solved the leadership issue. The war of OPS vs EPS (Deputy CM O Paneerselvam vs Chief Minister E Palanisamy ) is over and OPS has now extended his support to EPS.

The two leaders patched up their differences and have put up a united face. The party meet on Wednesday saw Paneerselvam proposing the name of Palanisamy and expressing the hope that the party would emerge victorious in the upcoming polls. In return, Palanisamy gave a major concession to Paneerselvan by giving into the former’s trenchant demand for setting up a 11-member steering committee. All along , Palanisamy has opposed the formation of the committee.

Overall, this is being seen as a personal victory of Palanisamy. Palani, who is known to be an ultra loyalist of Sasikala became the CM, piping past Paneerselvan, who was Jayalalithaa’s trusted lieutenant. Both teamed up together later to expel Sasikala and her nephew TTE Dinakaran from the party. Now, Palanisamy is being increasingly seen as the only alternative in the AIADK to DMK’s Stalin.