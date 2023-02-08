New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Opposition in his reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in Lok Sabha.

Modi took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had severely criticised the BJP government over the Hindenburg-Adani row. Participating in the debate Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had targeted the Modi government on the Adani issue. Modi said the supporters appeared happy after a member’s speech.

“I was watching yesterday. After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, ‘Ye hui na baat.’ Maybe they slept well & couldn't wake up (on time),” Modi said.

The Congress leader was not present in the House when PM Modi started his speech on Wednesday morning and he later reached Lok Sabha.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, Modi quoted an Urdu poet Jigar Moradabadi’s couplet.

“Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain,wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain.”

PM Modi also said that he has the support of 140 crore Indians and the abuse and allegations of opposition parties will not harm him. He said he’s earned the people’s trust through years of dedication in the service of the people.

“People trust in Modi not due to newspaper headlines or TV visuals but due to my years of dedication in the service of the people,” he added.

Continuing his attack, the Prime Minister said the opposition parties have wasted nine years by refusing to indulge in constructive criticism.

“When you lose elections, blame the EVMs, criticise the Election Commission, if the Supreme Court does not give a favourable verdict, criticise the apex court. If corruption is being probed, abuse the investigative agencies. If the Army displays valour, abuse the armed forces, level allegations against them. When there is talk of economic progress, criticise the RBI,” Modi said.

