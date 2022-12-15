Opposition Stages Walkout from Lok Sabha Over Increased Prices of Petrol, Diesel, Minister Puri Replies

New Delhi: Describing the Union Government’s response to the rise in fuel prices as unsatisfactory, the opposition parties staged a walk out in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri while responding to the question on inflation of Congress MP Muralidharan from Kerala said that fuel prices are increasing globally due to rise in crude oil prices, relatively price rise in India is less compared to other countries.

Puri said currently the petrol price in India is one of the lowest. He added that India imports more than 85 percent of its crude oil requirements. Therefore, the prices of petrol and diesel in the country are linked to their respective prices in the international market.

When the Union Minister further stated the states ruled by Opposition parties have not reduced VAT, the members of Opposition benches got on their feet and started protesting the minister’s remarks

“I suggest MPs from the opposition impress upon their state governments to reduce the VAT so that they can also join the celebrations,” Puri said.

The Union Minister said there has been no spike in the prices of petrol and diesel since April 6, 2022, despite record-high international prices and in the process the oil marketing companies (OMCs) have suffered losses of Rs 27,276 crore.

