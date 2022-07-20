New Delhi: Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Wednesday as both the houses rocked by protests from the Opposition benches. Both houses witnessed repeated adjournments during the day. The Parliament couldn’t do any significant business so far since the Monsoon Session began on July 18.

In Lok Sabha, members from Opposition parties continued to protest over inflation. A few members trooped into the Well of House and carried posters of ‘Gabbar Singh Strikes Again’. Other members were seen shouting slogans against the price rise while holding placards demanding the withdrawal of the GST imposition on items such as buttermilk and curd.

Opposition MPs including Mr @RahulGandhi protest on issue of #PriceRise near Gandhi statue in Parliament House pic.twitter.com/9IG0nZVy1V — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) July 20, 2022

Amid loud sloganeering from the Opposition benches, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that he would give them an opportunity to raise the issues during the Zero Hour.

Speaker Om Birla told protesting MPs that discussion on GST hike would be allowed in the Zero Hour. Opposition MPs continued protest. @ombirlakota #GSThike pic.twitter.com/asHxvQ1cp4 — United News of India (@uniindianews) July 20, 2022

“'This House is for discussions and not for shouting slogans. This kind of conduct is not appropriate for the decorum of the House and there is a process to be followed by the members,” the speaker said.

While the Rajya Sabha washed out completely without transacting any business on Wednesday due to the continued protests by the Opposition parties led by Congress over the price rise and Goods and Services Tax (GST) on daily items.

Congress protest in Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on the burning issue of price rise. pic.twitter.com/cqS2BWYorW — Jebi Mather (@AdvJebiMather) July 20, 2022

Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu said he has allowed the discussion on the issue of price rise, the Opposition parties insisted that it be held immediately, setting aside the agenda of the day.

“I am allowing a discussion, you don't want it, I will adjourn (proceedings) then,” Naidu said.

Naidu allowed the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to briefly talk about the subject of price rise. Kharge said the rising prices of essential commodities have hit the common man hard.

