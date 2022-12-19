Opposition Parties Walk Out of Rajya Sabha on India-China Border Clash Issue

New Delhi: Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha walked out of the House on Monday after the Chair rejected demands for a debate on Chinese incursion on the borders.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge said, "They (China) are encroaching on our land. If we don't discuss this issue then what else should we discuss? We are ready for discussion on this issue in the House".

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected all the nine notices under rule 267 saying they were not in order. However, Congress and other parties kept insisting on their demand for suspension of business so the issue could be taken up.

But the chair did not relent, leading to MPs of the Congress, Left, DMK and other parties staging a walkout.

Also Read: Karnataka Polls: JD-S Releases First List of 93 Candidates