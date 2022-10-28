Opposition MPs in Parl Panel Demand Review of Functioning of ED, SFIO

New Delhi: As the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance met on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha demanded a review of the operational procedure of the Enforcement Directorate and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), PTI reported.

The meeting of the parliamentary panel on finance was chaired by the BJP MP and former Union Minister Jayant Sinha to deliberate upon the Competition Commission of India (CCI) Amendment Bill.

During the meeting, AAP leader Chadha raised the issue of examining the functioning of ED and SFIO, sources said. Later, other opposition MPs supported the AAP leader’s demand for reviewing the investigation agencies.

It may be recalled here that the opposition parties have been alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre is misusing the probe agencies like ED and other investigation agencies to take revenge on its political adversaries. In recent months, several opposition leaders were questioned by the ED in alleged money laundering cases.