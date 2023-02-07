Opposition MPs Create Ruckus in Parliament Claiming BJP MP ‘Glorified’ Sati 

New Delhi: Chaos reigned in Parliament over the ‘glorification’ of abolished Sati (an age-old practice in which a widow would throw herself on her husband's pyre and burn to death) by the BJP leader CP Joshi. The members from Opposition benches alleged that Joshi ‘glorified’ the Sati practice and created a ruckus forcing the Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the House briefly.

Joshi denied the Opposition claims of glorifying Sati in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. However, his remarks will likely be expunged from the records. He clarified that he meant ‘jauhar’ (self-immolation) not Sati as claimed by the Opposition members.

“I stand by my words,” Joshi said.

Earlier, while initiating a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address to Parliament, the BJP MP from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan made a reference to Padmavati, the Queen of Mewar, who is believed to done Sati to protect her honour from invader Allaudin Khilji.

The Opposition MPs K Muraleedharan from Congress, Supriya Sule from NCP, DMK's Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran, and A Raja and Imtiaz Jaleel (AIMIM) protested the BJP leader’s remarks in the well of the House and claimed that he glorified the abolished practice of Sati.

