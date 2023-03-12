Operation Trishul: CBI Gets Murder Accused Deported from Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia on Sunday deported an Indian national Mohammed Hanif Makkat, an accused in a kidnapping and murder case in Kerala. The murder accused was extradited from Saudi Arabia by CBI as part of ‘Operation Trishul’, IANS reported.

Reports suggested Makkat had allegedly kidnapped and murdered Karim in 2006 and fled abroad. The accused was deported from Saudi Arabia as a Red Corner Notice was issued against him by the central investigation agency.

Through Operation Trishul, the CBI has so far extradited 33 people who were involved in various criminal activities and fled to various foreign countries. This year, six criminals were extradited to India. Last week, the CBI got Harchand Singh Gill deported to India from Fiji. He was wanted in a Rs 45,000 crore chit fund scam.

Also Read: Two Kids Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj

