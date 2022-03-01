NEW DELHI: In order to scale up ongoing evacuation efforts under Operation Ganga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the Indian Air Force to join evacuation efforts in Ukraine. According to sources, leveraging the capacities of our Air Force will ensure that more people can be evacuated in a shorter time frame. Indian Air Force is likely to deploy several C-17 aircrafts as part of Operation Ganga from today.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has stepped up Operation Ganga with the 9th Operation Ganga flight reaching New Delhi from Bucharest, Romania on Tuesday morning. The flight was carrying 218 Indian nationals. More than 1,400 students have already been evacuated from war-hit Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

BREAKING: Indian Student Killed In Ukraine Shelling

The Indian Mission in Ukraine has advised Indian nationals and students in Kyiv and other areas to leave immediately. " All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available" it wrote in its Twitter.

