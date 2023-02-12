Rescue operations continue in quake-hit Turkey and Syria and survivors and bodies are being pulled out of toppled buildings. The combined death toll of the massive earthquake of 7.8 magnitude that struck a border region of Turkey and Syria five days ago has crossed 28,000.

India along with various countries rallied around the two nations sending relief material and personnel aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft. The shipment consisted of an expert National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team, including male and female personnel, highly-skilled dog squads, an array of medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other crucial tools required for the aid efforts.

Specialised Search and Rescue teams of @NDRFHQ are working round the clock at Nurdağı. Another team deployed at Antakya to augment the ongoing earthquake relief efforts. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/oXm8NTXpsp — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 10, 2023

The people of Turkey have come forward to thank the Indian Army for the rescue and medical help over the past five days. A picture of a Turkish woman kissing the face of an Indian Army woman soldier went viral online. The post was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army. They wrote in the caption, "We care."

As per reports the Indian Army has set up a field hospital in Turkey's Hatay which is functioning round the clock to treat the injured.A team of 96 Indian Army personnel has been stationed at the 60 Para Field Hospital in Hatay's Iskenderun to provide medical assistance. Over 10 surgeries have already been performed and more than 1000 people have been treated,NDTV reports state. The huge efforts of the Indian Army are being appreciated by the locals.

The Indian Army team of medical specialists is on the job 24x7, providing relief to those injured. 🎥 Some glimpses from the Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/3hrVP2ZeaM — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 9, 2023

Meanwhile, on Saturday the 7th flight of Operation Dost reached Syria with over 23 tons of relief material, including gensets, solar lamps, emergency & critical care medicines, & disaster relief consumables. The supplies were received at Damascus airport by Deputy Minister of Local Administration & Environment Moutaz Douaji.

The NDRF team in coordination with the Turkish Army successfully rescued a girl aged 8Yrs) at Bahceli Evler Mahallesi, Nurdagi, Gaziantep, Turkiye. Specialised Search and Rescue teams are working round the clock at Nurdağı and another team deployed at Antakya to help in the ongoing earthquake relief efforts , the MEA shared on Twitter.

7th #OperationDost flight has delivered the relief material for Türkiye at Adana airport. This included medical equipment like patient monitor, ECG, syringe pumps and disaster relief material, along with supplies for our teams on the ground. pic.twitter.com/v8JbjDOPNc — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 12, 2023

