On the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, banned Khalistani organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) released a video allegedly asking Punjab-based gangsters to join SFJ in killing Indian Army officers who led Operation Blue Star at Amritsar’s Golden Temple in 1984.

In the wake of the video threat by the SFJ, the central intelligence agencies have issued an alert for the concerned security agencies and state police. In the SFJ video, the pictures of Army veterans have been used giving a call for Khalistan referendum on June 6.

According to the intel input, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel Sikh for Justice (SFJ) released a video on social media platform saying that, “Don’t kill the rising artist, if only bullets are to be fired. The Indian Army officer who led operation Blue Star, General Kuldeep Brar and Brigadier Israr Khan are enemies of the Sikh community and are responsible for the attack on the Swarna temple, Amritsar 1984.”

Earlier in the day, the marble premises of the Golden Temple echoed with pro-Khalistan slogans. There are reports that supporters of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) were seen among the group of supporters of radical Sikh outfits who raised slogans in the favour of Khalistani groups.

Punjab: A group of people gathers at the entrance to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, raises pro-Khalistan slogans and carries posters of Khalistani separatist Jarnail Bhindranwale.

The Operation Blue Star protestors were holding banners and placards with “Khalistan Zindabad” written on them. The t-shirts they were wearing had the image of slain separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale printed on them.

In the video, it is said “a reward of 100,000 US dollars will be given by the SFJ for reporting the foreign tours of these two officers. SFJ has called on Punjab gangsters Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Lawrence Bishnoi, Dilpreet Baba to participate in the Khalistan plebiscite and announced protection and reward for them. And on June 6, 2022, in Sri Akal Takht Sahib, voting will be announced for the campaign for the independence of Punjab, Khalistan referendum.”

It may be recalled here that, in 2012, Lieutenant-General (Retd) Kuldeep Singh Brar, one of the prominent team members that led Operation Blue Star was attacked as he walked with his wife in central London. Operation Blue Star was a military operation carried out in 1984 to flush out the militants from the Golden Temple.