Open Sukanya Samriddhi In Banks Or Post Office Account With Just Rs 250, Here's How

Wondering what this scheme is all about? If you have any questions about this scheme - Sukanya Samridhi, keep on reading.

You can join this scheme with just Rs.250. Then you can deposit as much money as you like each month.

By entering this scheme, you can get fair returns. There is no risk. It can, however, be placed into long-term investments.

Money should be invested for 15 years. The Sukanya Samridhi Scheme is currently offering a 7.6% interest rate.

Those interested in joining the Sukanya Samridhi scheme can do so at a post office or a bank. With a deposit of Rs.250, you will enter the scheme. After that, you can deposit whatever amount you want. In a financial year, you can invest up to Rs 1.5 lakh. Sukanya Samridhi accounts, on the other hand, can only be opened in the names of up to two daughters in the family.

The amount of money you get is determined by how much you deposit per month. The Sukanya Samridhi Scheme has a 21-year maturity cycle. After reaching the age of 18, the girl can withdraw some funds from the Sukanya Samridhi scheme.