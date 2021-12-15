Ooty Chopper Crash: Group Captain Varun Singh No More

The lone survivor of the chopper crash in Ooty, Group Captain Varun Singh is no more. The helicopter crash on December 8 killed Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others while Singh was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

He was shifted to Bengaluru military hospital and was getting treated for severe burns after being rescued from Wellington in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. As per the officials, he was put on life support.

The Indian Air Force confirmed Captain’s death on Wednesday. “IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family,” read the statement by IAF.

IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 15, 2021

Also Read: General Rawat Chopper Crash: Black Box Recovered From Site

“Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

About a week ago, General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 12 others were killed in a crash as they were flying from Sulur Air Base to Wellington. The Mi17V5 Air Force chopper crashed in the hills. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.