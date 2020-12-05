Only Modi's Home Can Hide Kangana: Ravneet Singh Bittu

The war between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has reached a new level with the actor quoting an old tweet of Ludhiana Congress MP, Ravneet Singh Bittu against Dilijit in their ongoing social media spat related to farmers' protest.

Bittu described Kangana as a “rotten apple of Himachal”. Dosanjh was tagged in the tweet. On Thursday evening, Kangana used an old tweet of Bittu in which the politician had urged CM Captain Amarinder Singh to lodge FIR against Diljit Dosanjh and others for allegedly supporting Pannu and Sikhs for demanding justice for Khalistan.

Retweeting Bittu's tweet, Kanagana commented “This is ruling party leader from Punjab jo in antnkiyo ki pol khol rha, this is what they have to say about KJO chaploos aur baki antanki jo desh ke tukde karna chahte hain (MP Bittu is exposing the terrorists and this is what he has to say about KJO (Karan Johar)’s chaploos (Diljeet Dosanjh) and rest of the terrorists who want to break up our country).”

This is ruling party leader from Punjab jo inn aatankiyon ki pol khol raha hai, this is what they have to say about KJO chaploos aur baki aatanki jo desh ke tukde karna chahte hain, dadi ko bina matlab drag karke apna agenda chala rahe hain... shame on tukde gang... https://t.co/L0KFQtTi1D — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Now, replying to Kangana, Bittu said 'I want to make it clear to Kangana that we Punjabis may have hundreds of issues amongst us but we never tolerate outsiders in our matters at all. I am sure that she will be taught a lesson by farmers and youth of Himachal for labeling the protesting farmers as terrorists and will be banned from entering Himachal. But then she will be left only with one home to hide, that of Narendra Modi.'