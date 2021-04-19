One-Week Lockdown Announced In Delhi Effective 10 PM Today

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a lockdown from 10 pm tonight till 5 am, April 26. This is given the increasing COVID-19 cases. The CM urged all the citizens to stay at home and adhere to the COVID norms. During this time, the health system will be improved.

Regarding the metro services, it was announced that metros will be working during the morning (8 am to 10 am) and evening (5 pm to 7 pm). CM Kejriwal also addressed the migrant workers and asked them not to leave the city, adding that the lockdown is only for a few days.

The situation in Delhi is becoming worse. Recently it was reported that at least 300 police officers in Delhi have tested COVID positive. Among these, a total of 15 men were admitted to the hospital owing to the deteriorating condition. To control the situation, the state government initially announced a night curfew but has now decided on a lockdown.

Also, there was an announcement regarding the Kumbh Mela returnees. It was reported that all the residents of the state that are returning from Kumbh Mela in Haridwar must undergo home quarantine for 14 days. This is mandatory for all who attended the festival. All the Mela returnees should submit their details including name, age, and address on to the government portal. (delhi.gov.in).

In an order released by the government of NCT of Delhi, it was said that Whereas, Delhi Disaster Management Authority recently imposed night curfew. It will now be a lockdown from April 19, 10:00 pm till Monday, 5:00 am, as an emergency measure considering the rapid increase in COVID-19 positive cases in the NCT of Delhi.

“The situation of COVID-19 in NCT of Delhi has again been reviewed and it has been observed that there has been a very sharp increase in COVID-19 cases along with very high positivity rate over the last few days and therefore, it is felt that to contain the fast spread of the virus, curfew needs to be imposed in the territory of NCT of Delhi, except for essential activities/ services, as an emergency measure, to break the transmission chain of COVID-19 virus and for overall well being and safety of people of NCT of Delhi,” added the order.