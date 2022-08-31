One Thing You Must Never Do On Vinayaka Chavithi

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. The festival is celebrated for 10 days. The day falls on Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada Month. Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the God of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. After ten days, Lord Ganesha will be immersed in water and the day is called Anant Chaturdashi or Ganesh Visarjan Day. As per the Gregorian calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on 31 August.

On the festive day, people clean their houses and decorate them with mango leaves and flowers. Devotees offer prayer to Lord Ganesh.

Ganesh Chaturthi tithi starts at 3:33 pm on 30 August and will last till 3:22 pm the next day. Anant Chaturdashi falls on 9 September which marks the end of the festival when devotees will immerse the Ganesha idol in water.

Elders say that one should avoid moon sighting at night on Ganesh Chaturthi. Sighting the moon on this occasion creates Mithya Dosham or Mithya Kalank which means a false accusation of stealing something.

It is said that once Moon God tried to make fun of Lord Ganesha and his looks. Moon God commented that Ganesha has got a big belly and elephant head. Hearing all these comments, Lord Ganesh decided to punish Moon God. So, he cursed Moon God saying that no one will worship the moon and whoever looks at the moon will face false allegations and suffer problems even though they are innocent.

After hearing the punishment given by Lord Ganesh, Moon God started worshipping the god and apologised to Lord Ganesha. Finally, Lord Ganesha was pleased and said that humans can look at the moon on any day except the day of Bhadrapada Chaturthi.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Pooja Samagri List, 21 Leaves Used For Vinayaka Puja