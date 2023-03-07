One More Arrested in Delhi Liquor Scam

Another arrest has taken place in the liquor scam that has created a stir in the country.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandra Pillai.

Meanwhile, Arun Ramachandra Pillai was recently questioned by ED officials for two days. He may have been arrested in this connection. With this, the number of people arrested in the liquor scam has reached 11.

Meanwhile, the ED, which had earlier included him as an accused in this scam, also conducted searches at his house. The ED also confiscated properties worth crores of rupees belonging to him. On the other hand, ED is likely to question Manish Sisodia in connection with the liquor scam today.

Meanwhile, Sarath Chandra Reddy approached the Delhi High Court challenging the money laundering case. The court will take up the case. He is currently in Tihar Jail.