One Killed,Several Injured But Bride Escapes After Car Hits Wedding Procession In Muzaffarnagar

Wedding dance procession turns into a tragic incident in Muzaffar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh while a speeding car crashed Procession injuring many of them. One person was killed and at least 12 others were injured when a speeding car ploughed through revellers dancing around the car of the bride who was heading to the wedding venue. A video of the moment was going viral on social media since Tuesday night when it all happened.

In the video, the bride in red dress and Aviators can be seen standing through the sunroof of a car and dancing. Then, all of a sudden, there was a loud thud and a man in the background was seen flying in the air due to the impact of the car.