Udaipur: As the curtain falls on the three-day Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir, Congress gave the call of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on Sunday. Congress Working Committee member Ajay Maken said, “Exactly 80 years ago, in the year 1942, Mahatma Gandhi gave the call of ‘Bharat Choro (Quit India)’. In the year 2022, the country’s slogan will be ‘Bharat Jodo’. This is the ‘nav sankalp’ of Udaipur. The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is scheduled to begin on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2, 2022).

At the Chintan Shivir, Congress announced various internal reforms and a task force would be set up in the next 2-3 days to implement these reforms. In her concluding remarks at the Chintan Shivir, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said the three-day conclave has been ‘very useful and productive’. “We will overcome. That is our determination. That is our Nav Sankalp (new resolution). The Congress will have a new uday (dawn). That is our Nav Sankalp,” 75-year-old Sonia Gandhi said.

The meeting saw not only the participation of most dissenting leaders but were also given important responsibilities of convening the panels. Bhupinder Singh Hooda was made a convenor of the panel related to farmers and agriculture while others like Manish Tewari, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and others were represented in other such panels.

The Udaipur declaration accommodated most of the proposals which are considered to be the ideas of dissenting Congress leaders including ‘One Family, One Person’, dedicated election management committee, youth representation in committees, democratisation of party committees, better representation of caste groups, making office-bearers accountable and restricting terms for party posts.

In the Congress’ Udaipur declaration, BJP was accused of indulging in ‘pseudo nationalism’ for winning elections. The declaration said that it is the duty of every Congress member to make people aware of the difference in the ‘nationalism of Congress v/s BJP. The grand old party condemned the BJP-RSS combine for dividing the country on religious lines while accusing the Centre of attacking the federal structure.

