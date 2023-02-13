Once Biggest Importer, Now India Exports Defence Equipment to 75 Countries: PM Modi

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has come a long way from being the world's biggest importer of defence equipment for decades to exporting defence equipment to 75 countries.

PM Modi made these comments after inaugurating the 14th edition of biennial five-day Aero India event here on Monday. The grand air show is being held at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex and the exhibition is being attended by over 700 defence firms and delegates from 98 countries.

“New India of the 21st century will now neither lose any opportunity nor lag behind in hard work. We're ready. On the path to reforms, we're bringing a revolution in every sector. The country which was the biggest defence importer for decades now exports defence equipment to 75 countries,” PM Modi said.

Modi said Aero India reflects the approach of ‘New India’ and its expanding capabilities. He set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years.

PM Shri @narendramodi inaugurates Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. https://t.co/ffNcINitA3 — BJP (@BJP4India) February 13, 2023

He also said that the presence of around 100 nations at the Aero India shows that the world’s trust in India has increased manifold. Notably, India is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees at the grand air show.

“There was a time when it (Aero India) was considered just a show. In the past few years, the nation has changed this perception.Today, India is not just a market but also a potential defence partner,” Modi added.

Asia's biggest Air Show #AeroIndia2023 Day 1 Flying display! pic.twitter.com/ySlwWhvPYG — Aero India (@AeroIndiashow) February 13, 2023

Also Read: First Phase of Budget Session Ends: Both Houses of Parliament Adjourned till March 13

It may be noted here that Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Dhruv helicopters were exported to the Philippines, Mauritius and Ecuador in the past. Russia-India venture BrahMos Aerospace's supersonic cruise missiles were also exported to the Philippines.

