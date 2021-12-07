Omicron Update: Third Wave May Hit India in February 2022

The new Omicron variant of Covid19 has left many countries in concern. For now, the number of cases in India is relatively less. The state governments are trying to track everyone for tests when they are coming back from at-risk nations.

Now with the variant, the third wave of coronavirus could peak in February. During that time, the cases could go up to 1-1.5 lakh per day in the country, but it will not be as bad as the second wave, according to Manindra Agarwal, an IIT scientist involved in the mathematical projection of COVID-19's trajectory.

He spoke about the Delta variant and said that it was bad. The situation at that time was severe. But with Omicron, it is not going to be like that as we have also seen that the ones who tested positive, did not show concerning symptoms. But we still need to be careful. For now, the focus is on South Africa and how the situation is there.

The number of Omicron variant cases being reported in South Africa is slowly increasing but there has been no severe effect and no hospitalizations due to it.

Depending on how things are in the coming months, the probable situation in February can be assessed. For now, it can be said that the variant is highly transmissible but not with severe symptoms.