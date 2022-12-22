Omicron Sub-Variant BF.7: Symptoms You Should Watch Out For

The surge in COVID-19 cases in neighbouring China driven in particular by the Omicron sub-variant BF.7 has prompted the Central Government to take cognizance of a possible COVID winter wave in India.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya have urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated against COVID, amid rising Coronavirus cases abroad.

A high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country was held yesterday. He also reviewed the preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment, and management of the COVID-19 situation.

The Health Minister noted the importance of being prepared and remaining alert in view of the upcoming Christmas and New Year festive season. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also review the situation related to COVID-19 in the country at a high-level meeting on Thursday.

As of now, four cases of the BF.7 variant have been detected in India, so far.

What is Omicron sub-variant BF.7

The BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5.

It is a highly transmissible variant with a shorter incubation period.

It also has a higher capacity to cause re-infection and can even infect vaccinated individuals.

According to a study published in the journal 'Cell Host and Microbe,' the BF.7variant has 4.4-fold higher neutralization resistance than the original Wuhan virus.

This means the antibodies from the vaccination are not effective enough against the virus.

Symptoms of Omicron BF.7 variant you should watch out for

The new Omicron BF.7 variant presents symptoms similar to upper respiratory infection including fever, sore throat, runny nose, common cold, headache, fatigue, and body pain.

Cough and respiratory symptoms are also present in infected patients.

Abdominal symptoms such as stomach pain and loose motions are also present in some cases.

(Inputs from AIR and PTI)

