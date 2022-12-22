The rise in COVID-19 cases in China driven in particular by the Omicron sub-variant BF.7 as set off alarm bells ringing across the world.

This apart from the Christmas, New Year, Sankranti celebrations, and wedding season coming up the need to take precautions and revert to the COVID protocol has become more crucial now.

After the COVID rules were lifted and relaxed people have started getting back to normal lives sans the face mask and social distancing.

The time now has come to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Just to refresh your memory the basic precaution we have to follow is getting back to wearing the face mask to prevent getting infected.

Maintaining social distancing and hand sanitization is the other basic step to help prevent the spread.

Avoid social gatherings as much and if you need to mask up and stay safe.

Do not ignore common symptoms of cold, cough, and other seasonal illnesses which are prevalent during the winter season.

Last but not least get a Covid test done if you feel that you have contracted any of the symptoms or go into self-isolation.

No need to panic about COVID. Wear the mask and follow the COVID-related guidelines, NITI Aayog Member Dr VK Paul stated on Thursday.

Also, check the symptoms of COVID new Omicron BF.7 variant

The new variant presents symptoms similar to upper respiratory infection including fever, sore throat, runny nose, common cold, headache, fatigue, and body pain.

Cough and respiratory symptoms.

Abdominal symptoms such as stomach pain and loose motions are also present in some cases.

Though it is not life-threatening, unlike the deadly Delta virus it is, however, highly transmittable and spreads to a larger group of people within a short duration so get back to the basics folks and get those masks and sanitizers out!

