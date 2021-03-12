Ola Electric Scooter Cost, Features And Launch Date

Ola, till now has been a cab-hailing company but in the future, it's going to be different. Ola is going to launch its first electric scooter in the second half of 2021. A few days ago, the manufacturer has unveiled the images of the electric bike. Ola has started the construction of world's largest two wheeler mega factory on a 500 acre site in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu and it will be operational by 2022.

Bhavish Aggarwal, an Indian entrepreneur and the co-founder of Ola cabs shared a video on his Twitter and captioned it as, "Sharing our vision of the Ola Futurefactory! With 10M units/yr, it'll be the largest 2W factory in the world, 15% of world’s capacity! With 3000+ robots, it'll be the most advanced & with 100 acres of forest, carbon negative operations, it‘ll be the most sustainable." Here is the video.

The scooter will have a "removable battery, high performance and range". According to a statement from Ola, the facility will roll out one scooter every two seconds resulting in an annual production of 10 million vehicles.

Ola announced a Rs 2,400-crore MoU with the Tamil Nadu government in December 2020 and the land acquisition was completed this January itself. Ola said that, “The factory will incorporate Industry 4.0 principles, and will be powered by Ola’s own proprietary AI Engine and tech stack that will be deeply integrated into all its systems."

Ola further added that, “The company has already brought on board global partners and suppliers as it works towards getting its factory, billed to be the world’s largest scooter factory, operational in the coming months."

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd has acquired Amsterdam-based Etergo BV, manufacturer of electric scooters. Etergo has developed an all-electric state-of-the-art ‘AppScooter’, which was first revealed in 2018. The AppScooter uses swappable high energy density batteries to deliver a range up to 240km. It is also claimed to be capable of accelerating from standstill to 45 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

The design of Ola electic scooter is simple and it comes with LED lighting. The scooter has an 'OLA' logo in front of the apron. Two cubby holes on the apron and for storage, a fixed utility hook. The vehicle also got a good underseat storage. The other features of Ola electric scooter are geo fencing navigation, smartphone pairing. It comes with a 3kW brushless AC motor and there will be three removable batteries. If all the three batteries are charged, one can expect a range of nearly 240 km. The cost of the Ola electric bike is likely to be Rs. 1.35 lakh. The manufacturer is not revealing anything about the Ola Electric Bike.