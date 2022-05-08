Odisha Woman Raped by Tantrik Under The Pretext of Solving Her Marital Discord

A married woman accused her husband and in-laws of forcing her to have sexual relations with a Tantrik. The incident took place in the Balasore district of Odisha. The victim filed a complaint at Jaleshwar Police station against the Tantrik, her husband, and her in-laws.

According to the reports, the woman was allegedly raped by Tantrik for 79 days and the Tantrik was identified as Sk Taraf, a native of Kakhara village in Bhograi Block of Balasore. He allegedly practices sorcery in Bainchdiha village of Mayurbhanj district.

In the FIR, the woman mentioned that she was facing problems with her in-laws ever since her marriage took place. The wedding of the woman happened in 2017 and she has a two-year-old son. She said that she complained to her husband about the ill-treatment that she was receiving but he didn't care about her words. A few days ago, the husband of the woman left for another city as he was setting up a new business. After he left, the mother-in-law of the woman took her to the sorcerer who claimed that he would solve her marital problems but on one condition - the woman has to stay at his place for some days. The woman turned against her mother-in-law's decision but still, she was left there. The woman said that she was locked inside and had no contact with her family.

On April 28th, somehow, the woman managed to take the mobile phone of Tantrik and messaged her parents about the incident. The parents of the woman called the police and they rescued her.

Balasore Police SP Sudhanshu Mishra speaking to India Today said, "A case has been registered in Jaleshwar Police station under relevant IPC sections, an investigation is underway."

