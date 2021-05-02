Odisha May Seal Border With AP Over Lockdown

The Odisha government announced a 14-day lockdown on Sunday after Covid cases in the state went up. The lockdown will come into effect from May 5 to May 19, 2021, as per an official order.

People will be allowed to buy essential goods within a 500-meter radius of their homes between 6 am and 12 pm. Medical services will remain functional as usual.

The order also stated that the lockdown and weekend shutdown would not apply to any poll-related jobs, such as the movement of staff involved in the Pipili assembly constituency by-election. The by-election is to be held on May 16.

"The lockdown is primarily aimed at regulating the movement of common people. No restrictions have been imposed on goods carriers, "the order said.

Andhra Pradesh shares a long border with Odisha, which begins at Ichchapuram-Berhampur in Odisha. A lot of laborers from Odisha work at various construction sites in AP.

After announcing the lockdown, many Odisha natives who live in Andhra Pradesh are expected to rush back home fearing sealing of AP-Odisha borders during the lockdown.