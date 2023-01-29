Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das Shot Allegedly By ASI In Brajarajnagar

Odisha's Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das was shot at allegedly by an assistant sub-inspector of police, on Sunday. The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town in Jharsuguda district during the afternoon, when the minister was on his way to attend a programme. As per PTI reports Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister and was caught by local people, who then handed him over to the police.

He is currently in police custody and the police are questioning him,  and an inquiry has been launched to find out what prompted the ASI to open fire. Meanwhile, the Minister was rushed to Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital, initially and later airlifted to a Bhubaneswar hospital for better treatment. His condition is said to be critical.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited...


