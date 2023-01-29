Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das Succumbs to Bullet Injuries

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Health Minister Naba Kishore Das succumbed to the bullet injuries on Sunday, Apollo Hospital here said. The health minister was critically injured after being shot at by an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Jharsuguda while he was getting out of his car earlier today.

A single bullet had pierced the minister’s heart and left lung which resulted in the heavy bleeding and injury. The injuries were repaired and steps were being taken to improve the pumping of heart but he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries, said a statement from Apollo Hospital.

The eye witnesses claimed the police officer fired at Naba Kishore, confidant of the chief minister Naveen Patnaik, from a close range at Brajarajnagar's Gandhi Chowk.

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das critical after he was shot by a police ASI at Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district. He is being air lifted to Bhubaneswar for treatment at Apollo Hospital. Motive behind attack unclear.@XpressOdisha @NewIndianXpress @Siba_TNIE @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/ZQLCXmYYzT — Hemant Kumar Rout (@TheHemantRout) January 29, 2023

The shooting took place around 1 pm when the minister was on his way to attend a programme in the district. The accused assailant has been identified as Gopal Das, who was later nabbed by locals and handed over to the police.

