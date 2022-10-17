Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Hyderabad Today

Hyderabad: The Government of Odisha, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the National Industry Partner for Make in Odisha Conclave ’22 is organizing the Odisha Investors’ Meet in Hyderabad on 17th October 2022. The idea behind organizing this meet is to showcase the business-friendly ecosystem of Odisha to the potential investors and help them to form an informed decision to invest in Odisha to meet the ever-burgeoning demands in Eastern and North-Eastern India as well as the ASEAN Markets.

A senior Government of Odisha delegation led by Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha reached Hyderabad today to participate in an Investors meet. The key members of the delegation include Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, Hon’ble Minister - Industries, MSME & Energy, Government of Odisha, Shri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha, Shri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Skill Development & Technical Education and Chairman-IDCO and Chairman-IPICOL, Government of Odisha, Shri Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary, E&IT Department and Dr. Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman, Start-Up Odisha among others.

Odisha with its long coastline and developed ports in Dhamra, Paradeep and Gopalpur acts as a Gateway to the East and South-East Asia. Shri Patnaik’s government has undertaken massive infrastructure development work including the Biju Expressway, to create an infrastructure led industrial ecosystem in the state catering to both domestic and export markets. Hon’ble Chief Minister is expected to highlight the major pro-business reforms undertaken by his Government and urge the industrialists to explore Odisha as a potential destination for setting up their business units.

Today, Chief Secretary chaired meetings with potential companies from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the sectors of food processing, metal downstream, plastics and real estate. The following meetings were held today:

The Hon’ble Chief Minister reviewed the status of the Odisha Investors’ meet and advised IPICOL & FICCI teams to schedule meetings with industrialists, businesspersons and investors from IT/ITeS, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Textiles & Apparel, ESDM & Data Center, Food Processing, and Renewable Energy sectors. On 17th October 2022, Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha will be meeting senior industrialists in a one-on-one session, to discuss their plans for Odisha and personally invite them to the Make in Odisha Conclave’22. The Hon’ble Chief Minister will be holding meetings with 31 companies in the forenoon and 6 companies in the afternoon.

Some of the major investors across sectors including IT/ITeS, Infrastructure, Chemicals such as Microsoft, PwC, My Home, Megha Engineering, Ramky, Ctrl S, Apollo Hospitals are scheduled to have one-on-one G2B meetings with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha. Over 300 industrialists, businesspersons and investors across sectors have already registered for the Odisha Investors’ Meet scheduled on 17th October 2022. Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha will address the investors and apprise everyone present about the state’s flagship investment summit, the Make in Odisha Conclave’22 and invite them to the event.