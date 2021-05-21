Odisha: Boat Capsizes In Swabhiman Anchal, Three Missing

Malkangiri: Three people went missing after a boat capsized in the Chitrakonda Samithi Swabhiman area reservoir in the district.

As per details, eight people from Orapodar village in Ondrapalli panchayat in the Samiti, Gopal Muduli (45) of Damodar Beda village in the same panchayat, his daughter Jamuna Muduli, and their three-year-old grandson were traveling in a boat heading towards Nakkamammudi Panchayati Bhakuli village in Korokonda Samiti.

However, due to its heavyweight, the boat capsized in the middle of the reservoir. Gopal and Jaya Muduli, as well as a three-year-old boy, were lost. The boat's remaining eight passengers swam to the shore.

Firefighters raced to the scene and began searching for those who had been trapped. As night fell, their whereabouts were unknown. According to authorities, the accident occurred because the boat's capacity was exceeded.