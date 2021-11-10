Nykaa Founder Falguni Nayar is India's Self-Made Female Billionaire

Another name has been added to India’s wealthiest list. Falguni Nayar's beauty business has catapulted her into the top 1% of the world's wealthiest people.

Nayar, who owns approximately half of Nykaa, is now worth about $6.5 billion after the company's stock soared as high as 89 percent in early trade on Wednesday. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, she has become India's wealthiest self-made female billionaire.

The parent company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, is India's first woman-led unicorn to list on the stock exchange. It raised 53.5 billion rupees ($722 million) in its first public offering, which was priced at the top end of an advertised range. As of 10:36 a.m. in Mumbai, the stock was up 78 percent.

Nayar founded Nykaa in 2012, a time when ladies would not wander around in search of a good makeup store with literally every product, available. It is now one of the biggest businesses in the country with amazing online sales. They even have videos and tutorials. It sells literally everything from make-up to face masks, nail color, and other makeup items.

After Paytm and many others, Nykaa now joins IPO with a soaring stock market this year.