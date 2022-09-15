MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh is said to have told the Mumbai Police that one of his nude photographs from the PAPER photo shoot was morphed and tampered with.

The 83 actor was booked for obscenity under Sections 292, 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 509 and 67(A) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, and an FIR against him was lodged at Chembur police station after an obscenity case was filed against him last month by an NGO for the photos. Ranveer Singh was served a notice and he recorded his statement with the police on August 29.

Ranveer Singh was accused of 'hurting the sentiments of women' and insulting their modesty through his photographs which were part of a photo shoot for the PAPER magazine released in July. The photos were shared on his social media and went viral in no time. Two of his pictures show him without clothes completely, but no part of the body is actually shown.

The photos received a mixed reaction where a section of the audience and women’s organization criticized him for being obscene and a few others including a section of women applauded Ranveer Singh for his bold pictures.

Ranveer Singh said that one of the pictures was taken and morphed to make it look like he was nude and that photograph was not among the pictures from a photo shoot that he had shared on social media, a police official said on Thursday. Police said that the photos would be sent to a forensic science laboratory to ascertain if they had been morphed.

