Nude Photoshoot Row: Ranveer Singh Summoned by Mumbai Police for Questioning 

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with a recent nude photoshoot for a magazine. The ‘Padmaavat’ actor will be served notice to record his statement in connection with his nude photoshoot controversy.

A Mumbai Police team reached his residence on Friday but couldn't serve the notice because Ranveer is not present in Mumbai right now. He has been summoned to appear before the police on August 22.

An FIR was filed at Chembur Police Station against Ranveer on July 26 following a complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos.

The Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actor recently got embroiled in a controversy after his images from a nude photo shoot for a Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21. In these images, Ranveer can be seen posing naked for the camera. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph.