Mumbai: Mumbai police have filed an FIR against the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for his recent nude photoshoot. The case was filed at the Chembur Police Station after an NGO lodged a complaint stating the actor’s nude photos have hurt the sentiments of women.

The police have booked Ranveer for obscenity under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.



A few days ago, Ranveer posed naked for a photoshoot for Paper magazine recently. Later, the actor shared the nude photos on his Instagram account drawing flak from netizens on social media.

Offended by Ranveer’s nude photo shoot, the BJP workers in Indore (Madhya Pradesh) city reacted strongly and said they would donate some clothes to the actor.

“This act of Ranveer is embarrassing to the country, it is against the Indian culture, he has bought a bungalow worth crores, so he does not have money to fill the EMIs, then we are sending clothes to him by courier to Bombay,” BJP leader Dilip Sharma said.

Also See: Ekta Rejects Kamaal Khan’s Copycat Claim on Ek Villain Returns

Earlier, Child Rights Panel Chief Priyank Kanoongo slammed actor Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot and commented that “Such obscenity causes mental harassment or trauma to the children.”

