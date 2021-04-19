NTPC 2021 Special Recruitment Drive Begins: Vacancies For 50 Female EETs

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has issued a notification to fill 50 vacant Engineering Executive Trainee (EET) posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online. May 6th is the last date for online applications. These posts are in the Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation section.

Candidates for these posts will be selected based on their GATE-2021 scores. However, the notification clearly states that only women candidates should apply for these posts.

Total posts: 50

Electrical - 22

Mechanical- 14

Electronics, Instrumentation-14

Important Information:

Eligibility: Must have BE or B.Tech qualification in the relevant field.

Age: Candidates should be below 27 years of age.

Selection Procedure: Selection will be based on GATE 2021 marks.

Application Process: Apply online.

Applications start: April 16th, 2021

Closing date for applications: May 6th, 2021

Website: https://ntpccareers.net/

Notification: Download Link