NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2021 Released: Where To Download?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2021 will release the admit card for the May exam (December 2020 Cycle) soon.

After the issue, candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website. (ugcnet.nta.nic.in)

This examination is to be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) from 2nd May 2021 to 17th May 2021.

The examination is to be conducted in two shifts on the dates May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, and 17 May 2021 on behalf of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The examination for the first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon, and the exam for the second shift will be from 3 pm to 5 pm. The duration of the examination will be three hours (180 minutes).

Steps for Downloading the Admit Card:

1 - To download the admit cards; first, go to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2 - Click on the download admit card for University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) May examination (December 2020 cycle) link given on the home page.

3 - Download the admit card by filling in the information requested here.