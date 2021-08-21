NTA NEET 2021 Entrance Exam: NEET-UG Exam Centre City List Announced, Check Details

NTA NEET-UG 2021 Entrance Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the test centre cities for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) slated for September 12. On the NTA's official website, candidates may check the exam centre city for the NEET-UG 2021.

Candidates were assigned to NEET-UG 2021 test centres based on the cities they specified when filling out the NEET 2021 application form.

How to Find the NEET Exam Center for 2021

Step 1: Go to the link, which is the official website of the NTA.

Step 2: Select 'View Advanced Information For Centre City Allotment' from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Finally, input your NEET 2021 application number, birth date, and password.

Step 4: Submit your application and view the city where your NEET test will be held.

Meanwhile, NEET admit cards will be released on September 9, three days before the exam's scheduled date (September 12).

The NEET-UG 2021 Exam will last three hours and will take place between 2 and 5 p.m.

The NEET-UG 2021 test will be used to determine admission to all vacancies in Undergraduate Medical/Dental courses.

For the first time, the NEET 2021 will be held in several new locations, including Dubai for international medical students, and Chengalpet, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, and Tiruppur for Tamil Nadu students. This year, the number of NEET test centres has been increased from 155 to 198. The total number of examination centres has also grown from 3,862 in the previous year.