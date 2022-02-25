NSE Scam: CBI Arrests Anand Subramanian

CHENNAI: In the early hours of Friday, the CBI arrested former NSE group operating officer (GOO), Anand Subramanian, at his Chennai home.

The arrest follows three days of questioning by a CBI team from Mumbai in connection with the disgraced former managing director and chief executive officer, Chitra Ramakrishna, over her multi-crore irregularities.

Anand Subramanian was frisked and taken to an undisclosed location in Chennai for questioning. Later in the day, he would be flown to Mumbai.

According to CBI sources, digital records were recovered from Subramanian's home.

Chitra Ramakrishna and her predecessor, Ravi Narain, were questioned by CBI officers in New Delhi last week.

According to the CBI's first information report (FIR), Ramakrishna appointed Subramanian as a chief strategic advisor and promoted him to NSE's group operating officer (GOO) with a large compensation package on the orders of a "yogi" living in the Himalayas.

The CBI also recovered an e-mail that Ramakrishna allegedly used to convey "classified" information to the "yogi."