NSE Hit By A Technical Glitch Halts Trading In All Segments

Mumbai: India’s largest stock exchange by volumes, the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), on Wednesday stopped trading in all segments at 11:40 am due to technical issues. The technical snag disrupted trading in both futures and options (F&O) and the cash segment.

NSE said in a press statement the exchange has received communication from telecom service providers that there were issues with their links due to which there was an impact on its system. It added that the exchange was working on restoring the systems as soon as possible.

Stock trading in all segments on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has been halted following a technical glitch. "We have received communication from [our] telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there's an impact on the NSE system," NSE tweeted.

We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved. — NSEIndia (@NSEIndia) February 24, 2021

Trading will be restored once the issue is resolved, it assured. Trading in BSE is currently operational. At 12:10 pm, the BSE Sensex was at 49,991.36, up 239.95 points or 0.48%.