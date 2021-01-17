Now, Tourists Can Hire Air Taxis To Hill Stations in India: Deets Inside

The first Indian Air Taxi service was introduced in Chandigarh. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated it at Chandigarh Airport under the government's UDAN scheme. The flight was to Hisar from Chandigarh. He said that, "A small aircraft in the form of an air taxi is being used for services for the first time in the country."

In the second phase of the project, on January 18, the flight from Hisar to Dehradun will start. On January 23rd, Chandigarh to Dehradun and Hisar to Dharamsala will be launched in the third phase on January 23. Manohar Lal Khattar further added that very soon they are going to add Shimla, Kullu and more locations in Haryana.



The scheduled commuter airline permit was obtained from the DGCA in December for the service that is being operated by Air Taxi India. In December, Air Taxi India co-founder Varun Suhag told MoneyControl that the permit was obtained on 14 December.

The launch of the UDAN RCS service is consistent with the government's commitment to provide metro air connectivity to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. A subsidy per seat to air carriers to connect small towns and cities will be given by the government.

The AirTaxi will have the Tecnam P2006T fleet, a 4-seat twin-engine aircraft. Over 300 routes have been opertationilised by the UDAN scheme already and the new inauguration is the 303rd route.