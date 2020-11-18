Now, Life Certificate At Pensioners Doorstep: Find Out How

Good news for the pensioners - Now postmen will provide doorstep service to central government pensioners for the submission of Digital Life Certificate. The India Post Payments Bank of the Department of Posts and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have launched the initiative of the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW).

The Digital Life Certificate is a biometric enabled digital service for pensioners. The facility for online submission of life certificates through the Jeevan Pramaan Portal was launched in November 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide pensioners, a convenient and transparent facility to submit life certificates.

The statement added that "Pensioners of Central Government, state government, EPFO or any other government organizations can take benefit of this facility at the doorstep or at any post offices."

“In order to make this facility available across the country, DoPPW roped in the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and utilised its huge network of postmen and Gramin dak sevaks in providing doorstep facility to pensioners for submission of life certificate digitally," it said.

The central government said that "The pensioners need not visit the office of pension department or pension disbursing agency for submission of life certificate."

For the generation of the Digital Life Certificate, the following documents are needed. 1) Pension ID, 2) Pension Payment order, 3) Pension Disbursing department, 4) Bank account details, 5) Mobile Number and Email ID, 6) Aadhaar Number.

The government said that "In view of the current pandemic, it is a huge relief for pensioners to submit life certificates while staying at home."

In order to provide doorstep banking services, IPPB is using its national network of more than 1,36,000 access points in post offices and over 1,89,000 postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks with smartphones and biometric devices.