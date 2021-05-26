Now, Book Mini Cooking Gas Cylinder Via WhatsApp, SMS: Details Inside

LPG Cylinders: Here's some great news for all the users of LPG cylinders. The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has made it possible to obtain a gas cylinder from virtually any place. Here goes the details.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is required to remain indoors to avoid getting infected. Add to that, the fact that you are unable to leave home due to the lockdown. All food must be prepared and consumed at home.

However, if the house suddenly runs out of gas, you have to book the gas cylinder and wait for delivery. And the wait at times can be eternal.

As a result, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has introduced a new strategy and made LPG cylinders available for free trade. You can now get a small gas cylinder at your local gas station or grocery store, according to the corporation.

Regardless of where you live, you can get a small gas cylinder which you can purchase at your local grocery store or a nearby petrol bunk. For those who do not have a local address, they can also get easy access to it.

This small LPG cylinder will be available at your local gas station and grocery store, according to the company.

Indian Oil's 5 kg LPG cylinder is readily available in retail outlets. You may show any identification card for small gas cylinders, regardless of not having a local address. The 5-KG LPG Cylinders are priced at Rs. 495. These can also be purchased from Indian Oil petrol pumps, grocery stores, and local supermarkets.

You can book small cylinders by giving a missed call to 8454955555. It can also be booked through WhatsApp. Just type 'REFILL' in WhatsApp and send to 7588888824 to place an order. Apart from this, you can book the gas cylinder via SMS on mobile number 7718955555.