Now, Baby Berths For Kids on Trains

A 'baby berth' has been added to the Indian Railways' trains. Thanks to the addition, women would be able to travel by train while resting blissfully close to their children. On Mother's Day, Northern Railways' Lucknow Division experimented with a baby berth in coach No.194129/B4, berths 12 and 60. The baby seat features a safety stopper and is foldable.

The baby berth was launched on Mother's Day by Northern Railways' Lucknow and Delhi divisions working together. The project will be implemented across all trains if it is favourably accepted.

Introduction Of Foldable Baby Berths In Lucknow

The new infant delivery is collapsible with hinges and can be fastened with a stopper when needed, according to the Northern Railway Lucknow Division's official Twitter account. The Lucknow Mail shared images of the new infant berth from the Northern Railway's Lucknow Division.

The lower bunk has been designed with an infant berth so that the young one does not fall out of the seat while sleeping. The Northern Railway Lucknow Division tweeted, "Happy Mother's Day." On the Lucknow Mail, a baby berth has been introduced to Coach No. 194129/B4, berths No. 12 & 60, to make it simpler for mothers to travel with their newborns.

Confirmation From Social Media For Foldable Baby Berths

The Northern Railway Lucknow Division's official account tweeted about the endeavour, claiming that the new baby's berth is foldable and can be secured in the main berth with a stopper when necessary.