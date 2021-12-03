Novavax Is Ready To Start Omicron Specific COVID Vaccine

The first case of Omicron variant in India was detected in two individuals in Karnataka. In the last 24 hours, India reported 9,216 new daily Covid-19 cases and 391 deaths. The government of India is putting all its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.

Most of the people are now questioning whether vaccines are effective against the Omicron variant or not. Novavax, the vaccine manufacturing company said that it could start Omicron specific vaccine in January. Laboratory data expected to come in the next few days reveal that antibodies from the individuals who received Novavax COVID shot can neutralise this Omicron variant. Novavax said that it also started developing an Omicron-specific spike protein antigen that will target the new Omicron variant.

Moderna and Pfizer also started working on Omicron-tailored COVID-19 shots. The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax got its first emergency approval in Indonesia in early November followed by the Philippines.