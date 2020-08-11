Noted Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Dies Due To COVID-19

INDORE: Noted poet and lyricist Rahat Indori has passed away due to novel coronavirus at an Indore hospital on Tuesday.

He was admitted to Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday.

"Rahat Indori suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for #COVID19. He had 60% pneumonia," Dr Vinod Bhandari was quoted saying by a news agency.

The Urdu poet after testing COVID-19 positive had tweeted, "After initial symptoms of COVID-19, my corona test was done yesterday which came out positive. Pray that I defeat this disease as soon as possible."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of the poet. He tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences at the sudden demise of renowned Urdu poet #RahatIndori ji. The country has lost an eminent shayar. May the Almighty give strength to his family members, friends & fans to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace."