Not Vaccine Certificate, Indian Students Visiting US Need Covid Negative Report

Don Heflin, the US embassy's Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs, said the US mission in India is "actively working" to accommodate as many student visa applications as possible in July and August, and that allowing their legitimate travel remains a major priority. Adding, Heflin said that the US embassy will start giving visa interview slots for Indian students from Monday.

"Student visa applicants do not need an expedited appointment to schedule their visa interview. On June 14, we will open July and August appointments for students," he added. COVID-19 vaccine certificate will not be required for US-bound students to enter the country. They should only carry their COVID-19 negative report taken within 72 hours prior to their departure.

The visa interview slots for Indian students will be given from Monday by the embassy. "We recognise the stress and anxiety this has caused to students and their families, and we are actively working to accommodate as many student visa applicants as possible in July and August. Facilitating legitimate student travel to the United States remains a top priority for the US Mission to India," said Heflin.

Students returning to academic programmes that resume on or after August 1 may travel to the United States up to 30 days before the programme resumes. There is no National Interest Exception required. He recommended continuing students talk to their respective universities to develop a travel timeline. The student visa applicants with a cancelled appointment need to take a new appointment and that new student visa appointment will be made available on a first-come, first served basis.